Canaan Missionary Baptist. 3:30 p.m. July 28: Church’s 26th anniversary celebration with special guest Rev. Stephen Pinkney, Pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lufkin. Reception will be held immediately following the service. Located at 1313 Paul Ave.
Collins Chapel CME. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Appreciation service for the Rev. Elgena Weaver. Guest speaker will be overseer Eric Dilon. The church is at 801 Rowe Ave.
First Baptist, Lufkin. Sunday (as well as July 21 and July 28): 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship in the Sanctuary. Church website: fbclufkin.org.
First Lutheran. Sunday: 9 a.m. Bible class, the study of Acts; 10:15 a.m. Divine Service with Holy Communion.
Goodwill Missionary Baptist. 6 p.m. Sunday: Annual appreciation service for Min. of Music Frederic Tims and the music staff. Special guests are Pastor James Johnson of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Tyler. Featured artists are the Stars of Harmony, Lufkin IC and The United Voices.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist. 2 p.m. Sunday: Benefit program with guest speaker Utosha Curry of Desoto and The United Voices of Lufkin. The theme is “Finding Your Way Home.” Dinner will be served immediately after service. The church is at 145 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Outreach Ministries. Annual Holy Convocation 2019 of the True Light Holiness Churches Ind.: July 11-14 — 7:30 p.m. Today: Noon service; 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker pastor Cedric Jackson of Divine Touch Ministries in Lufkin. 3:30 p.m. Sunday: Guest speaker Bishop Oscar Dixon of Overcomers Through Faith Ministries in Lufkin. The church is at 310 N. Chestnut St.
Pleasant Grove Baptist, Mt. Enterprise. Revival — Sunday-Wednesday. Begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. nightly July Monday-Wednesday. The guest speaker is Michael Black, pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. July 21: 3 p.m. Pastor’s installation service for the Rev. Larry Wade. Guest speaker Rev. Ralph Shepherd of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Timberland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Sunday: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “Henry Whitney Bellows: Institutionalist and Visionary”; 6:30 p.m. Potluck dinner. July 21: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Limits of UU Tolerance” video. Rev. Mike Thompson, our consulting UU minister, comes on second Sunday of each month. Adult discussion forum and journaling will vary each month. July 28: 5 p.m. refreshments; 5:30 p.m. service, “The Torah is Not in Heaven: Jewish Chutzpah”.
Trinity Baptist. Today: 8 a.m. Men’s prayer breakfast. Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. Morning worship; 5 p.m. Evening worship. Monday: 6 p.m. Youth Manic Monday game night. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Refuel (Adult Bible study), Vertical (Youth) and XLR8 (Children); 7 p.m. Choir rehearsal. Located at 1641 FM 325, Lufkin. For info: office.trinitybc@gmail.com or www.tbclufkin.com.
Wells Chapel Baptist. 11 a.m. July 21: Homecoming with speaker Pastor Derry Scott. Revival, 7 p.m. nightly — July 23: Pasor Clevon Harper, True Light Holiness, Huntington; July 24: Evangelist Alva Taylor, Iron Wheel Baptist Church, Nacogdoches; July 25: Bishop Cleo Hale, Outreach Ministries, Lufkin.
