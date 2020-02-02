My office has recently received a number of phone calls regarding the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and their tentative plan to rent upscale offices in downtown Austin.
While my colleagues and I will continue to monitor this recent development, I have serious concerns with the current plan. As the organization responsible for managing one of the nation’s largest public trust funds, I believe TRS should put the needs of their membership above lavish office space.
With that, we’ll dive back into our examination of the interim charges.
House interim charge: State Affairs. The House Committee on State Affairs is another one of the larger committees in the Texas House with an expansive purview that ranges from public lands and state buildings to cybersecurity and telecommunications.
This 13-member committee has been charged with an ambitious interim schedule that includes six charges, which oversee the implementation of 10 pieces of legislation.
Of particular interest to our district, this committee will be monitoring three bills — SB 14, HB 1960, and HB 2422 — related to increasing broadband services in underserved areas. Together these three bills allow rural electric cooperatives to deploy broadband fiber in rural communities using existing electricity easements.
Not only will this help increase access to high-speed internet, but also will allow our cooperatives to do so without further encroachment on private property.
In a similar vein, the committee has also been asked to study the security of our state’s electrical grid. Over the next several months, the committee will monitor the creation of the Texas Electric Grid Security Council and its efforts to facilitate the coordination of best security practices for the electric industry, including generation, transmission and delivery of electricity.
The House Committee on State Affairs also has been charged with examining legislation relating to the Public Information Act and the Texas Open Meetings Act, and determine if any additional changes need to be made to increase transparency at every level of government.
Reminders. The mobile office is back on the road this month and looks forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Leon County Courthouse in Centerville and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Courthouse Annex in Madisonville.
From 9-11 a.m. Feb. 19, mobile office will be at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. it will be at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton.
The mobile office will be at the San Augustine County Courthouse in San Augustine from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 26.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can help you in any way. Our district office may be reached at 634-2762, or you can call my Capitol office at (512) 463-0508.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.