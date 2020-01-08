The awards keep adding up for former Lufkin Lady Panther and Angelina College Lady Roadrunner Natasha Mack.
On Monday, she was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career following a historic performance in the conference opener.
A junior forward, Mack recorded the 10th and 11th double-doubles of her career in victories over Duquesne and Kansas, as she averaged 23.0 points and 15.5 rebounds over the two games.
Against the Dukes, she scored 21 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds. She added two steals and one block in the victory.
With her performance against Kansas, Mack narrowly missed recording the program’s second-ever triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocked shots. She became just the second player nationally since 1999-00 to have at least 25 points and 20 rebounds while blocking nine or more shots in a game.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named Mack their Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week.
Additionally, Mack has now recorded three of the 10 20-rebound games in program history.
Earlier this season, Mack broke the school record for rebounds in a game with 23 in a 78-44 win over Oral Roberts.
For the season, Mack is averaging 17.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 62% from the field.
Prior to her time at Oklahoma State, Mack was the NJCAA and WBCA National Player of the Year while leading Angelina College to its first ever appearance at the national tournament.
She was also a Top 100 prospect at Lufkin where she was a district MVP and an all-state player.
Oklahoma State is 10-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. It will host Oklahoma at 7 tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.