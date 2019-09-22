EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was written by Richard Donovan, author of “Paddling the Wild Neches,”which chronicles the cultural and natural history of the Neches River. He’s also been recognized for his efforts to save the Neches as a national wild and scenic river, preventing its development.
It is late October, and the Neches River is at its lowest water level of the year. Gusts of soft southerly wind bring showers of golden, brown and crimson leaves cascading into the river. The pale autumn sun warms the air to an almost perfect 78 degrees.
Somewhere just off the river in a tall dead tree, the piercing call of the pileated woodpecker reverberates through the forest. A majestic red-tailed hawk orbits high overhead screaming its harsh, “keeeyer” call. A great blue heron slowly stalks the river’s edge on the lookout for small fish or frogs. The last stragglers of songbirds, wading birds and ducks are making their way south along this vibrant ribbon of water. For the 416 miles of its length the Neches is the virtual center stripe ofthat great avian interstate known as the Central Flyway. Alligators, beavers and otters soak up the sun’s rays as if they sense the cold icy winds that are at the moment swirling across the northern high plains.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine reported in 2004, “Every two minutes an acre of Texas farmland or open space becomes a subdivision or mall or road.” In the face of this relentless “progress,” special places, such as the wild, historic Neches take on increasing importance to sustain all manner of birds and wildlife that make their stand along the river’s banks. This historic river spawned a republic and a state and strengthened a great nation. Now, it offers critical habitat for many species of birds and animals and a special beauty to nurture the spirit of local residents and tourists alike.
Texas was born in the Neches River Basin. The El Camino Real and Trammel’s Trace brought most of the earlier Anglo settlers to our state. Settlers from the U.S. had been crossing the Sabine into Texas years before Stephen F. Austin established his colony on the Brazos in 1820. The grave of the first white child born in Texas, 1804, the daughter of Helen Kimbell Dill, lies just east of the river near present day Alto.
The Indians that made their home in the Texas Forest Country were usually peaceful and offered frontiersmen and settlers help at critical times. The Caddos were here when the Spanish conquistadors and friars began to arrive in the early 1700s. The Europeans brought smallpox and other diseases that destroyed the Caddo civilization by the time the Cherokees and their affiliated bands, such as the Shawnee, Kickapoo and Choctaw, began to arrive in the early 1800s.
Sam Houston made a treaty with these Indians in 1836, but two years later, Mirabeau B. Lamar, Texas’ newly elected second president, announced that the time had come for “the prosecution of an exterminating war” on Texas Indians. Many were killed and others moved from Texas to Oklahoma.
Early settlers found the Neches and its bottomlands teeming with wildlife: deer, bears, ducks so numerous that flocks often shut out the sunlight, and even small herds of buffalo frequented the small “prairies” and open spaces in the forests. An early settler complained he could not hear the tinkle of his milk cow’s bell because of the gobbling of wild turkeys, some weighing 50 pounds. Another settler noted that he often had difficulty deciding which deer to shoot from his front porch. One pioneer declared that he could have walked across the river on the backs of fish and not gotten his feet wet.
The Neches forests produced an almost endless variety of nuts, berries and fruits. Giant oaks, gums, magnolias and walnuts produced enormous crops of mast for wild game and feral hogs. When the cold winter winds descended, cattle retreated to the thickets and dense forests near the river to feed on the almost endless stretches of switch cane. These “woods hog” and “woods cattle” produced poor quality meat by today’s standards, but the range-wise, aggressive animals were capable of defending themselves against bears, wolves and cougars.
This land of seemingly endless bounty provided an ideal place for immigrants to build their log cabins. In no other part of the nation was human life so thoroughly integrated with a river and natural forest as in the hardwood forests along the Neches. As author and historian Thad Sitton so ably summarizes, they practiced a subsistence hunting, fishing, gathering, stock raising and small farms way of life, living off the land much as the Indians had done.
Nothing in these frontiersmen’s arsenal of tools and weapons was as essential as good dogs. It is hard to comprehend how essential these dogs were. The vicious black-mouth cur was the dog of choice because of its courage and versatility. These dogs were used to catch or pen hogs and cattle, protect the homestead and hunt for wild game. The dog knew from his owner’s manner, words or blowing horn (usually fashioned from a cow’s horn) whether he’d be working cattle or hogs or hunting bear, deer, cougar, squirrel or raccoon.
As more and more people immigrated into the Neches Valley, things began to change. Paddle-wheel steamboats with names like Angelina, Camargo, Sun Flower, and the grandest of them all, the Laura, plied the river in the 1840s delivering axes, bullets and the latest fashions from Galveston and returning to the seaport with cotton, hides, furs, wild honey, bear grease, baskets and the whole array of foodstuffs.
But the real change came with the introduction of commercial logging. In 1837, the first sawmill was built in Beaumont that floated logs down the Neches to get them from the woods to the mill. Thirteen years later the first steam powered mill was built nearby. The “cut-out and git-out” era had begun for East Texas. Beginning barely five years after Texas statehood in 1845, during every rise in the river, timber men would unleash thousands of pine and cypress logs into the Neches bound for Beaumont’s mills.
By 1880 giant sawmills had sprung up at many strategic locations in the Neches valley. Flat heads, or lumberjacks as they were called in other places, felled the trees, and teams of oxen and mules skidded the logs to railroads built into the woods. Later the re-haul steam skidder did almost unimaginable damage to the forest landscape. Reforestation pioneer W. Goodrich Jones compared the aftermath of the steam skidder to war-torn Europe following World War I, describing the skidder as an “octopus of steel” that dragged logs through the woods to the tram road, making them enormous battering rams that laid low everything in their way. From the laying of the first steel rail into the seemingly endless pine forest until the last of the big stands of pines were loaded onto railcars was only about 30 years.
Smaller independent lumber companies like Southern Pine Lumber Company, Angelina County Lumber Company and Carter Bros. followed the giant eastern mills. The Temples, Kurths, Hendersons and Carters that operated these mills had an entirely different philosophy about forestry practices. From the very beginning these mills used selective harvesting, taking the best logs while barely affecting nearby younger trees. During the “Great Depression” years of the 1930s, the U.S. Forest Service purchased some 317,000 acres of land along the Neches watershed and created the Angelina and the Davy Crockett National Forests. The Forest Service immediately started killing most hardwoods and planting loblolly pine seedlings on all their National Forest lands.
The eradication of nut and fruit bearing hardwoods didn’t sit too well with the people along the Neches who, in many ways still practiced the Indian way of living off the land. One popular diddy of the time went, “You got the money, we got the time. You deaden the hardwoods, we’ll burn the pine.” It was no idle threat. Every year hundreds of acres of young pine plantations were put to the torch by those who understood that deadening the oaks meant a decline in food stock for deer, semi-feral hogs and other wildlife.
The last remnants of the subsistence way of life died here on the Neches with the passage of the stock laws in the 1950s. These laws made it illegal for stockmen to allow their hogs and cattle to roam at will across other people’s land as they had for generations. The “closing of the woods,” as it was called, engendered serious animosity and bitterness. Many fights and even shootings resulted from building fences and erecting posted signs that prevented people from reaching the river where they and their fathers and grandfathers had hunted, trapped and fished. More than one old timer was heard to say, “My dogs can’t read no d**n posted sign and no son-of-a-b***h better not shoot one of them neither.”
It was over. Modern civilization had finally conquered the old Neches way of life, but not the spirit. That spirit still lives on. Each of us in the Texas Forest Country has a trace of that legacy coursing through our veins, whether we were born here or have just moved here. The Neches and the forest that surround it along its meander to the Gulf of Mexico still provide jobs, building products, food and a beautiful place to live.
The autumn sun has set in a brilliant orange glow along the western horizon. The red-tailed hawk that had earlier circled overhead has sought the refuge of its nest. The alligator has slipped noiselessly into the river. Wood chips litter the forest floor where the crimson-crested woodpecker had labored for bugs and beetles. One can almost feel the stillness. Suddenly the “who-who, who-cooks-for-you-all” call of the barred owl caresses the silence. Moments later the yips and howls of coyotes cast some of the most mournful and soul-stirring sounds imaginable over the Neches’ gurgling waters. Could that deep grunting and scratching noise possibly be a black bear turning over logs and leaves while foraging for grubs and worms? Undiminished by the glow and reflection of incandescent and vapor lights, a million stars twinkle in the inky blackness of space.
A slight rustle of leaves and a blast of cool air signal the approaching cold front; but it is more than the weather that causes a couple and their two young children, standing on a bluff overlooking the river, to shiver beneath their light jackets. They sense the fragility of this place so tenuous and out of place in today’s world. The parents worry if there will be wild places for their children to experience as they grow into adults.
The youth of today are so insulated in cocoons of DVDs, CDs and iPhones that their physical contact, their intimacy, with the outdoors is fading. Yet, at the very moment the bond between the young and the natural world is fraying, a growing body of research links their mental, physical and spiritual health directly to their association with nature.
The untapped potential of cultural, educational and economic benefits of the Neches and its forests can be huge for Texans of all ages. The rugged, self-reliant history of the region coupled with the birds and wildlife that inhabit its streams and forests would make a day’s hike, weekend outing or week-long vacation appealing to thousands in the nearby metropolitan areas. The educational potential for nature-deprived children is limitless. Today’s youth learn about mushrooms, turtles, egrets, great blue herons and beautifully-feathered wood ducks from the Discovery Channel. Along the Neches, they can experience them for real. The Neches and its surrounding National Forests of majestic hardwoods, soaring pines, pitcher plant seeps, crystal springs, wild azaleas and wild orchids are not only terrific places to visit, but are also extraordinary classrooms.
An effort is underway to persuade Congress to pass a study bill to determine if the Neches qualifies for protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. If the Neches meets the qualifications, Congress could then tailor a bill to expressly meet the needs and wants of the local people and induct the Neches into that highly visible and eagerly sought out fraternity of recreational rivers. The Neches is far too valuable to the Texas Forest Country to allow it to be dammed and the water piped to some distant city to keep St. Augustine grass and non-native shrubbery lush and green during Texas’ hot, dry summer months. Making the Neches a Wild and Scenic River would stop any further damming of the river and spawn the arrival of tourists and adventurers. It would protect riverside landowners and recreational users. And it would keep future generations connected to the history and wildlife that nurtured the state’s beginnings. The Neches is truly your wild and scenic river waiting to be enjoyed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.