Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

2019 saw more than its share of burglaries — burglaries of vehicles, businesses and homes — and not all of the crimes have been solved. Crime Stoppers wants to fix that by revisiting a few cases from the end of the year and generating new leads for detectives to follow.
One case was the burglary of Java Jacks while it was under construction on South John Redditt Drive in Lufkin. Someone cut a hole through the wall of an adjoining building and stole a Generac generator. The same night, and in the same block, someone burglarized several vehicles and cargo trailers. They stole several thousands of dollars worth of tools, including a foam insulation spray gun. That’s a specialty tool and something that should stand out to the people around the thieves.
Detectives checked security cameras at surrounding businesses and found that only one vehicle went through the parking lot at the time of the crimes: a light-colored four-door, probably a Cadillac. The cameras didn’t reveal a license plate or identify the occupants. They show the vehicle driving behind the burglarized building, shutting off its lights and parking for several minutes, and then driving away.
Whether it’s the vehicle description, the stolen generator and spray gun, or something else that makes you believe you know the burglars, submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers could put cash in your pocket.
At 639TIPS.com, you can watch the video clips and anonymously submit information that could help solve the crimes. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
