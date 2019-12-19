The driver killed in a fatal wreck on FM 1818 has been identified.
An Angelina County Justice of the Peace pronounced Delores Zavala, 52, of Diboll, dead at the scene of a crash that happened Wednesday night in Diboll.
The crash occurred about 8 miles east of Diboll about 6:40 p.m., according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Zavala was the driver of an eastbound 2008 Kia SUV. For unknown reasons, Zavala drove off the roadway to the left and struck several trees before the vehicle overturned.
Services for Zavala will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with honors by the Texas Department of Corrections will follow in Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
