It’s the holiday season and what better way to kick-off Christmas than celebrating Christmas in the Pines this weekend?
This whole week has been a week full of merriment and joy. From the city of Lufkin Christmas Parade to the CASA Tour of Homes, there has been something to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. We are so excited to get the Christmas in the Pines festivities underway.
There will be live music in the downtown streets from 6-10 p.m. tonight. Come enjoy a Texas Country Christmas. Parker Vinson will take the stage from 6-7 p.m., Sam Shupak 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Bryan Harkness from 9-10 p.m. There will be food trucks on-site and the downtown shops will be open late for some shopping. We hope to see you all downtown.
On Saturday, we will get the festival started early with A Merry Morning with Santa. Join us in the courtyard next to The Pines Theater for snacks and beverages with Santa from 9-11 a.m.
At 10 a.m., food trucks, vendors and the kid zone will be set up and open to the public with live entertainment on the stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At noon, join us on First Street as Lufkin community members and organizations battle to pull a fire truck. The team with the fastest time will be crowned the winner. You do not want to miss the fun, so be sure to make your lunch plans around the fire truck pull.
As the day begins to wind down, we will begin making preparations for the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit. From 4-6 p.m., Santa will be taking selfies with the kids and families while cookies and milk are served. At 6 p.m. sharp, the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit will be lit by Brandon Belt and his family.
Make plans to join us in downtown Lufkin this weekend for Christmas in the Pines. For more information, visit lufkinparks.com or check out the Christmas in the Pines Facebook page.
Don’t forget that there are other fabulous events going on all month long to keep the Christmas spirit alive. The Museum of East Texas’ Festival of Trees will be open through the new year with extended hours; An Evening in Old Bethlehem is Friday and Saturday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center from 6-8 p.m.; Jason Crabb at The Pines Theater on Dec. 12; Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Musical at the Temple Theater on Dec. 13; and many more fabulous holiday events. Check out our full list of events on our online event calendar at visitlufkin.com. We wish everyone a very merry Christmas.
