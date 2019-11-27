The last few months of any given year is a period of time that most people look forward to. It is at this time of year that we find ourselves in holiday season. This time of year is centered around two major holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, and is a time when we intentionally focus and partake in the joy that comes from fellowship with family and friends.
Many gather with their families to celebrate the holidays and share in their love by pulling up a chair to the dinner table. Families all over commune to break bread and enjoy each other’s company while basking in the blessings that God has so graciously bestowed. But what happens when the table is empty?
Many families at Thanksgiving are not able to have a full-course meal at their disposal, and this missing piece results in families facing hunger during the holidays. Seeing this need, many churches and community organizations seek to do their part in addressing the need.
Among these churches and community organizations is the First Missionary Baptist Church deacons, deaconesses, ministers and ministers’ wives auxiliary who prepare Thanksgiving bags of groceries for those who are in need, an act of service by the auxiliary that has lasted for decades.
This form of outreach began under the leadership of the late pastor J.D. Simmons and was facilitated by the late Joyce Simmons and the late Evolia Sims. Knowing that there were those who had empty tables for Thanksgiving, the auxiliary, who at the time was comprised just of deacons and deaconesses, were moved to address the need.
The initial plan was to prepare a meal for families, but they thought it better to provide a bag of groceries so that recipients could be provided two to three meals.
Starting at 15 to 20 bags, this deacons, deaconesses, ministers and ministers’ wives auxiliary has been blessed to expand its outreach and now provides more than 125 Thanksgiving bags.
The auxiliary began by providing varied items in the bags but later transitioned to a basic menu comprised of a turkey, corn, green beans, yams, cornbread mix, cranberry sauce and cake mix with icing. Families are given three weeks to sign up for Thanksgiving bags at the church, and bags are then prepared by the auxiliary on the Friday preceding Thanksgiving. Families are then able to come and pick up their bags and no longer have any concern of an empty table at Thanksgiving.
The auxiliary as servants of God gain great joy in following the footsteps of the Savior who too saw the needs of others and addressed them.
Simmons said providing the bags is not only a way to help someone in need, but this outreach sheds light on how truly blessed we are, and out of the abundance of our blessings, we bless others as our expression of a Christ-centered love with the hopes of blessing someone else.
