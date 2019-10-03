Howdy East Texas and God Bless America.
It’s the first week in October, and that means the VFW Carnival is here this weekend.
The hours of operation are: 6-10 p.m. today, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday. Arm bands for unlimited rides are $20 on Thursday, and $25 Friday-Sunday. You can get an additional $5 off per arm band on Thursday only, by bringing three canned goods in support of our food drive. Don’t forget, there’s no charge for admission or parking.
And while we’ve got everyone’s attention outside, we’ve also got McWilliams and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning giving our AC units an overhaul.
If you’ve been to any of our indoor events over the summer, you know exactly why, and I promise we have heard your feedback that it is hot. Our systems have been struggling thanks to age and some ongoing maintenance problems, and our team has been doing what we can, but we haven’t been able to put it to rest. So now we’re happy to be partnering with the experts to get them taken care of once and for all this week.
Then, believe it or not, that doesn’t complete our calendar of events for October.
We’re also very excited about our first Jeep, Bike, & Car Show ‘N’ Shine event on Oct. 19. That’s a Saturday, and the day’s events go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is open to the public and vehicles can be registered for entry into the show competition on the day of the event.
Winners are eligible for prizes, and we’ll also have vendors, games, raffles, live music and other fun.
Catch us on Facebook @lufkinvfw (the one with the Cross of Malta Emblem), or give us a call at 634-4133. You can also reach out directly to Bill Eldridge, our activities chairman, for details on any of our events at (559) 530-6441.
Don’t forget, Post Meetings are every second Monday at 7 p.m.
Have a good one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.