On behalf of Aruna Bachireddy and Alexis Pigg, co-chairs of Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars, the Museum of East Texas cordially invites you to attend this annual event benefiting the museum on Sept. 21.
A private preview for those who purchase a $750 table for eight is from 6-6:30 p.m. Trustees will escort you and guests to your table, where two bottles of chilled champagne await you. As you marvel at auction items, hors d’oeuvres will be offered.
The party is from at 7-10:30 p.m. in the north galleries. Additional tickets may be purchased for the following prices: $200 for reserved seating per couple, $75 for non-reserved seating per couple, and $40 for an individual non-reserved ticket. For information or to purchase tickets, call the museum at 639-4434.
Patrons are invited to BYOB; drink mixers will be provided. No red wine, please.
Party casual attire is encouraged and dancing shoes a must.
The evening’s homage to Paris will include murals created by amazing artists, tables festooned with black and white striped table linens and delightful floral arrangements by Donna Dorman of Donna’s Floral Designs.
This fabulous evening is generously funded in part by GG and Troy Tiemann, Lufkin Printing Company, A-1 Party Rentals Inc., The Lufkin Daily News and Donna’s Floral Designs. We are grateful for their support of the museum and its educational mission.
Through the generosity of Friends of the Museum, there will be donated art, jewelry, parties for children and for adults, wine and spirits, a cocktail party for 30 to be held in the splendor of the Festival of Trees donated by the board of trustees and executive director and many other live and silent auction items.
Dinner and Dancing 2019 committee members in addition to co-chairs Bachireddy and Pigg are: Debbie Alexander, Anita Caraway, Sam Johnson, Jonathon Pinner, Joe Rich, Stefani Ross, Layne Thompson, G.G. Tiemann and HilaryWalker.
The museum extends many thanks to all members of the Board of Trustees, Museum Guild, Junior League of Lufkin, and museum membership for their dedication to the Museum of East Texas.
The museum was founded in 1976 by the Lufkin Service League (now Junior League of Lufkin) so families, especially children, would have the same cultural enrichment opportunities as those in urban areas. The museum’s primary mission has always been educational through exhibitions of visual arts and humanities.
Salute to Art Camp 2019
We are pleased to announce that we had a lot of joyful noise in our museum halls this summer during our annual Art Camp. We had more than 500 students and 1,230 art pieces in the exhibition enjoyed by more than 400 guests who attended the closing reception.
This would not have been possible without the help of our museum staff, Art Camp instructors, Foster Grandparents, volunteers and cookie bakers.
Salutations are extended to Emily Payne, curator of education, Sherry Reinhardt, administrative assistant, Weelynd McMullan, preparator, Faye Branson, museum shop manager/receptionist, and Melba Parton, weekend receptionist.
Additional thanks are extended to instructors: John Allen, Blake Bean, Stanley Bohon, Quinn Bryant, Haley Campbell, Stephanie Carcano, Bailey Crow, Sarah Harbuck, Lisa Lalumandier, Jessica Massey, Allison Maxwell, Melanie Moses, Barbara Richert and Gladys Swanson for making Art Camp 2019 so memorable and rewarding for the students.
Art Camp has long been long blessed by extraordinary women from the Foster Grandparents program. Summer 2019 included: Mamie Scott, Patricia Austin, Diana Perkins and Lisa Cook. These ladies possess admirable qualities and are a great source of source of inspiration for the children.
Great volunteers included Darcie Ditoro, Chloe Flack, Kassandra Infante, Holly Jaramillo, Jennifer Maxwell and Kirsten Wilson. We are also appreciative of our cookie bakers, including Lori Donnahoe, Georgia Kimmey, Len Medford, Ellie and David Mooty, and Emily Payne.
We had Texas children journey from Addison, Apple Springs, Austin, Bellaire, Center, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Diboll, Driftwood, Ennis, Etoile, Fort Worth, Friendswood, Garrison, Hallsville, Houston, Huntington, Katy, Kennard, Kingwood, Livingston, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mansfield, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Pollock, Porter, Richardson, Round Rock, San Antonio, San Augustine, Tyler and Zavalla this year.
We also had Art Campers from New York; San Jose, California; Punta Gorda, Florida; and Stuttgart, Germany. What a wonderful summer!
We hope to see you at your museum often.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.