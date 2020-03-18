Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Many stores, like Walmart, have self-checkout to speed the process of customers obtaining the products they want. Most of the time, it’s fast and convenient but not everyone understands how it works. For instance, the criminals in this week’s Crime of the Week case obtained the products they wanted, and were not delayed by long lines or chatty employees; they just forgot the “checkout” part of the process.
At about 5 a.m. on Feb. 25, a man and a woman entered Walmart in Lufkin through the general merchandise doors. Although that entrance was closed, and the automatic doors deactivated, the man was able to pull the doors open and, once both were inside, the woman was able to close them again. Unnoticed by employees, they each filled a shopping cart with merchandise — an air fryer, beddings and other household items — walked out without paying, loaded everything into a black four-door car, and drove away.
The resolution of the security videos, posted at 639TIPS.com, is very low but the thieves passed close enough to cameras that someone will recognize them. If you know either of them, and you submit the first, most accurate anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, you might receive a cash reward.
If you can identify either thief, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
