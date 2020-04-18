The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, is predicting extreme weather for East Texas tonight through Sunday and early Monday.
“The severe weather threat will increase on Sunday as a warm front spreads north and a stronger disturbance swings through the region,” the NWS report says. “The greatest threat will be from Lufkin to Shreveport to El Dorado and areas south and east of there.
“Large hail and damaging wings would be main threats, but conditions will also support a few tornadoes through the afternoon.”
The threat potential for tornadoes is low but present. Hail is predicted at golf-ball size, and winds are projected to be 70-80 mph.
Localized flash flooding is also a possibility.
The Weather Channel released information earlier this week about how extreme weather and the COVID-19, coronavirus will interact. They urged individuals with no safe place in their homes or those who live in a vulnerable structure, like a mobile home, to seek shelter regardless of the virus.
“Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking refuge from a tornado,” the American Meteorological Society said in a statement issued Thursday. “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”
They encouraged citizens to check and see what public community shelters would be available in the event of severe weather.
Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner said the state decides whether or not shelters will be open, and at this time, they have not issued a statement. He said he did not think the weather advisories warranted opening shelters at this time.
