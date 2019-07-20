The Angelina Arts Alliance has announced the touring Broadway musical, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will take place at 3 p.m. April 5, 2020, at the Temple Theater.
The Tony Award-nominated musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” arrives just in time Just in time for Peanuts’ 70th anniversary.
With innovative design, reimagined costumes and a stellar team of talented actor-musicians accompanying themselves throughout the show, this all new interpretation of the 1999 Broadway musical, featuring new beloved songs “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” will delight Peanuts-lovers young and old.
Bringing to life the world of Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally and Snoopy, this fresh production features familiar stories from the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip. From Valentine’s Day to baseball season, from choir practice to Lucy’s iconic five cent counseling sessions, come share fond memories of classic mischief with the next generation of Peanuts fans. Filled with so much joy and pure heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is the feel-good, family friendly musical of the season.
As part of its annual Discovery Series, where learning and fun go hand-in-hand, this performance of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be available to the public for only $5 tickets for youth and $10 for adults. The Discovery Series is funded by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, the Simon & Louise Henderson Foundation, Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation, Ernest L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation, Lockheed Martin, BPX Energy, Woodland Heights Medical Center, The Medicine Shoppe and Ellen Temple.
“We are very excited to offer this outstanding family performance as part of our annual Discovery Series,’’ said Jennifer Allen, AAA’s executive director.
“This show is just another way we demonstrate our commitment to providing high-quality performing arts for families and children of all ages. We believe that by providing these programs at a dramatically reduced ticket price increases access to the performing arts where there is always something to learn and fun to be had.”
All single tickets to all Arts Alliance shows in the 2019-20 season go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Aug. 5. To purchase season tickets, call Kristie Bailey, the box office manager at 633-5454, visit the Temple Theater box office in person or visit the website angelinaarts.org. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
