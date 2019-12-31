Vehicle burglars have become commonplace. While that’s a sad commentary on the state of our society, the increase in crime has driven an increase in the deployment of security cameras. Those cameras permit Crime Stoppers to show you images of suspects and pay rewards for anonymous, crime-solving tips. When cameras don’t capture the criminal, solving the case usually is more difficult.
This week, we have a vehicle burglary the occurred mid-November at a business on Loop 287 west in Lufkin. The business’ parking lot is covered by cameras, and the burglary was recorded, but the position of a burglarized vehicle and the lighting conditions prevent investigators from easily identifying the criminal. Crime Stoppers believes someone will be able to identify the vehicle they drove.
For any make and model of vehicle, there are tens of thousands sold each year. The numbers create an impediment to identifying a single vehicle used in a crime. In this case, thankfully, the criminal used a rather unique vehicle, a black GMC Envoy Denali. The model used was built in limited numbers between 2005-09, which still leaves a lot to sort through, but it appears to have a paper license plate on the back. Between the year, make, model, color and recent purchase status of the Denali, and it being in Lufkin on Nov. 18, someone will be able to identify the owner, and that owner will need to explain its use in the crime.
At 639TIPS.com, you can find the video and anonymously submit a tip identifying the vehicle’s owner or giving its current location. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
