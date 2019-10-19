Lufkin ISD confirmed on Saturday that the man arrested by Lufkin police Wednesday on charges of indecency with a child by sexual conduct was employed at the time as a custodian at Lufkin Middle School.
Gregory Lomax, 63, of Lufkin, is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl twice.
"Mr. Lomax was a custodian at LMS and has not been on campus since the arrest and will not be returning," said Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations for LISD. "The contact did not happen on campus."
As of Saturday afternoon, Lomax remained in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set for his second-degree felony charge. County records indicate this is Lomax’s only arrest in Angelina County.
Officers visited a home Monday after the girl’s mother contacted the police about her daughter’s outcry, the affidavit for Lomax’s arrest states. Police spoke with the girl, who said Lomax had touched her inappropriately twice earlier in the evening.
As she spoke about the incident, police noted the girl was emotional and learned she had called the suicide hotline at one point before calling her mother.
Lomax was willing to speak with detectives about the allegations, but the affidavit for his arrest did not include the details of his interview.
Lufkin police are prohibited from releasing any details due to family code, according to LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
