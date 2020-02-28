No matter how hard or how far Roadrunner batters drove the ball on Thursday, the team couldn’t find a gap anywhere.
On the other side of the diamond, the Northeast Texas Community College Eagles were bouncing doubles over the infield and dropping flares into the outfield.
The result was an 11-2 Angelina College loss in the conference opener at Roadrunner Field.
AC’s Ethan Jacobs finished with three hits and an RBI, but the rest of the ‘Runners spent the evening watching ball after ball die at the fences or on a solid Eagle defensive play. In the sixth, for example, Jeffrey Mercado stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in a 5-2 game and smoked a line drive toward right field. A diving stop by an Eagle defender ended the threat, just as solid glove play from NTCC did all day long.
The teams will resume the series with a doubleheader Saturday at Roadrunner Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Admission is free, and fans can follow the action on Game Changer.
