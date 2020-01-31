Those suckers are everywhere, man. We can’t go anywhere without running into at least one. Sporting events, concerts, even school — they’re always there.
No matter where we go, there’s a man or woman with a badge hovering around. I’ve even encountered a few while out fishing or hunting. They call themselves “game wardens,” but they’re really just fish cops. (Don’t tell ’em I said that.) Those unreasonable people actually want me to follow state regulations.
Aggravating, isn’t it? Those law enforcement officers (LEOs) seem to have nothing better to do than show up wherever we are. I hear griping about ’em all the time. “Why’s the po-po here? We’re just trying to have some fun.”
I’ve thought about it, and I figured out a surefire way to get rid of ’em.
Behave.
That’s all it would take. If people would stop stealing stuff because they’re too lazy to work, we wouldn’t need cops. If people would stop shooting at each other, there wouldn’t be a need to call for someone wearing a badge. If men kept their hands off women who didn’t want to be touched, we wouldn’t need a crime section in our local newspapers — or the incident reports from the LEOs. And don’t even get me started on child abusers and pedophiles. How did a species sink so low we actually needed laws to protect little ones?
If we all obeyed those very simple laws we have in place (they’re here for good reasons), there wouldn’t be a need for anyone to enforce them, right?
It’s so easy. We can do this, can’t we?
Nope. We can’t. Humans have been acting inhuman since the dawn of time. According to Greek mythology, Agamemnon killed his own daughters. If you read the Christian Bible, you’ll discover Cain murdered his own brother. The same story exists in the Koran, with Quabil killing his sibling Habil.
Dang, man. We couldn’t even make it to the third generation of humankind without acting out?
No wonder we see so many badges. School. The grocery store. Even church. We can’t go anywhere without seeing LEOs because we can’t go anywhere without encountering packs of law-breaking fools. Just this week, there was a shooting outside a local high school basketball game. Never mind that fans bring their children there, or that it’s just a kid’s game. Someone shot a teenager, and the cops had to take action.
And right here in my own neighborhood, my wife and I were sitting together on our couch Wednesday night when we heard the unmistakable “pop, pop, pop” of gunfire, followed moments later by the sirens. Just down our own street! I love our neighborhood because of its peace and quiet, but some jack-donkey still found a way to wreck it. That we don’t hear more of those incidents is a testament to having those LEOs around to help prevent it.
I once had windows broken out of my truck because a thief wanted to take whatever he or she could find. There was nothing in there but some old, muddy work boots and a banged-up lunch pail, but he didn’t bother taking those. Wonder why?
I’ve had a door kicked in at my old apartment by some freak looking to take what I’d worked so hard to attain. He didn’t take anything. I guess if he was too lazy to get a job, then lugging my TV down a flight of stairs was too much to ask.
In those cases, I wasn’t there to defend my stuff, so I had to deal with the cops. See? They’re everywhere.
How do we get ’em out of here?
The only way is to stop doing stupid stuff. I finally got tired of those state troopers delaying my progress by writing me speeding tickets. Yeah, I showed them.
I stopped speeding. Haven’t had a trooper pull me over since. And I haven’t had a LEO hug me since I stopped getting into stupid bar fights. Funny how that worked out.
What would those LEOs do without all this dealing with dummies? Probably live more like real humans. My buddy Randy could spend more time Face Timing his beautiful granddaughter. Doug could go back to using his talents in music. Jason could hang out with his lady at basketball games more. Dale could wear regular clothes instead of having to walk around in uniform. My other friend Randall could make every one of his daughter’s performances instead of trying to keep strangers safe. Serena could spend all day, every day with her kids and her horses — instead of the horse’s butts she encounters on a daily basis.
And my own little brother wouldn’t have to deal with head injuries or other injuries stemming from just trying to help somebody. I wouldn’t have to worry about him as much.
Those LEOs could go back to living a regular life — and maybe one that wouldn’t kill their hopes for humanity. Maybe they could live the way the rest of us want to live.
What a crappy job it must be, spending most of one’s day seeing just how low human behavior can go. Working a job in which absolutely no one is happy to see you. Victims are mad the LEOs didn’t prevent the crime outright. Criminals are mad because they got caught. Nothing but a big carousel with creepy clowns instead of painted ponies. ’Round and ’round it goes.
No, it doesn’t look as if we’ll be getting rid of the folks with badges any time soon. As long as the peace wreckers keep breeding, we’ll continue needing the peacemakers to deal with ’em. We can brag all we want about taking care of ourselves, but deep down, we know we need those men and women doing their best to make sure we don’t have to.
Personally, I’m glad all those badges are out there. Everywhere.
I just wish we were smart enough — or decent enough — not to need ’em.
