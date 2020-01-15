The Angelina County Senior Citizen Center is hosting its first fundraiser to help provide meals to local, elderly residents.
Nationwide, nine million seniors face the threat of hunger, and millions more live alone in isolation and are food insecure, according to Meals on Wheels America. The Meals on Wheels program in Angelina County feeds 600 people, five days a week, according to Senior Center assistant director Kellie Harrison. With each meal costing approximately $3 to prepare, the program needs constant funding to ensure no one goes hungry.
The Senior Center is a nonprofit organization that receives funding from several sources, including United Way of Angelina County, DETCOG and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Department of Aging and Disability; however, Harrison said it never seems to be enough.
“Our seniors in Angelina County need all the help they can get because some of them can’t even afford medicine. Some of them can’t even afford their light bill, and sometimes they have to pick and choose,” said Harrison, who also heads up the Meals on Wheels program. “Sometimes our meal is the only meal they get all day.”
Saturday’s fundraiser will be at the center, which is at 2801 Valley Ave. in Lufkin, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can purchase a gumbo plate for $10 — starting at 11 a.m. — visit with local seniors, bid on silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets. There also will be door prizes drawn throughout the day, and Harrison said any and all donations are welcome.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact the Senior Center at 634-4101.
