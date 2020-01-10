The National Weather Service is warning of severe thunderstorms projected to pass through East Texas today.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after noon, and some storms could be severe. The severe storms are projected to begin tonight as the high of 76 falls to a low around 51.
Chance of precipitation is at 100%, and the storms are projected to produce heavy rainfall with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
“Severe thunderstorms are expected from eastern Oklahoma/Texas to western Georgia/Florida Panhandle tomorrow into Saturday,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter early Thursday morning.
“Intense, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes will be possible. Don’t be caught off-guard by severe storms in January; share this info with family and friends!”
There is a 20% chance of showers before noon on Saturday, but the National Weather Service projects it will be mostly clear with a high near 54 and a low around 32.
The warning goes from Galveston up through Fort Smith, Arkansas, today and moves toward Louisiana, Georgia and Florida on Saturday.
“The best defense against thunderstorms is to stay inside a sturdy building or shelter that can protect you from deadly lightning, large hail, damaging winds, flooding rain and tornadoes,” the National Weather Service said. “Fortunately, thunderstorms typically do not last very long and will most often pass by your location in less than one hour.”
They said to bring pets inside, secure loose objects outside and postpone outdoor activities until storms have passed. If you are caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately and avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects.
“Get out of boats and away from bodies of water,” the National Weather Service said. “Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.”
