As much counterfeit currency as there is circulating through Angelina County, many retail and service industry employees would probably jump for joy if we just went ahead and transitioned to a cashless society. After all, with near-daily reports of fraudulent bills being passed in our own police reports, we can only imagine the hassles those workers must go through in an attempt to ensure the currency they accept for transactions is legit.
But the unabated rash of credit and debit card skimmers local citizens have fallen prey to should have most of us screaming, “Not just yet!”
We suggested in this space exactly one year ago this month that “the most prudent thing a customer can do when purchasing gas is to walk inside and pay at the register (although the only truly fool-proof way is to pay for the transaction in cash).” After last week’s incident in which the Lufkin Police Department recovered skimmer devices from checkout counter card readers next to the register at two different stores, it seems the latter half of our advice is the only part that still holds true.
The department got a call on Thursday of a skimmer at On the Road on U.S. Highway 59 south (4110 S. First St.). The Chevron at 904 S. John Redditt Drive (across from the post office) also had one of the devices. The stores contacted police when an employee noticed it was there due to it lifting from the actual card reader. Police don’t know how long the skimmers were in place.
Aside from having “softer/spongier keys,” the skimmers are difficult to spot. The department advises citizens who have used the card readers at either of those locations to monitor their credit/debit card transactions closely.
Today’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week also examines a fraud case that could possibly be tied to skimmers.
Earlier this month, several victims reported unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts. Investigators traced the fraudulent withdrawals to an ATM inside a Lufkin convenience store. Since each victim was in possession of their debit card at the time of the withdrawals, it appears their numbers were stolen elsewhere, possibly through skimmers.
There is no known connection between the withdrawals and the skimmers found last week but investigators have not ruled out a link. (Images of the suspect are available on Page 5A and at 639TIPS.com. If you can identify the suspect, submit a tip through the website or by calling 639-TIPS for a cash reward.)
Skimmers have been a problem in the Lufkin area for several years now. In May of 2016, skimmers were found on pumps at Crown Colony Food Mart and the Kwik Korner Shell on Timberland Drive. In September of that year, one was found at Cherry’s Grocery. In May of 2017, skimmers were found on two pumps at the Big’s at 1902 S. First St. Another was found at Fairview Mini Mart in March of 2018. In July of 2018, a skimmer was again found on a pump at the South First Street Big’s. In August of 2018, a service technician found a skimmer in a pump at Big’s in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue. And another skimmer was found on a gas pump at a business in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive in February of this year.
So what can you do to protect your card information when you’re out shopping, using an ATM or filling your gas tank? Law enforcement officers and experts suggest:
■ Use your eyes: Look before you insert your card.
■ Use your fingers: If something doesn’t feel right, move on.
■ Use your phone: Apps now can alert you to possible skimmers.
■ Use your common sense: Use fuel pumps and ATMs in safe places.
And Crime Stoppers adds the following:
■ Generally, credit cards are safer than debit cards; both offer fraud protections but fraudulent credit card transactions don’t remove money from your bank account.
■ Monitor your account daily, not when your monthly statement arrives.
■ Turn on notifications and know when your card is used, the moment it’s used.
And while it may take a couple of seconds for a clerk to determine whether your money is fake or real, for the time being, seems paying in cash is still the only truly fool-proof way to keep your money safe.
