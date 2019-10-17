Due to a rupture along the main water line causing low pressure for a portion of the system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the M&M Water Supply Corp. to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
This notice applies to customers living in these areas: Allbritton, Dudley, Lola Nerren, Steptoe, Gilbert, Lone Star, Lufkin Avene, Williford, Milner, Kye, Woods, state Highway 103 east from Lone Star Road to Dudley from within one-half mile.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe.
Customers with questions can call Billy Walton at 635-8588.
