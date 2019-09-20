Angelina College’s Jazz Combo and AC Chamber Winds will team up in a concert guaranteed to get the fall performance season kicked off just right.
The musicians will be jamming inside the Hudgins Hall Auditorium on the AC campus at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
The Combo’s scheduled program includes “Blues in the Closet” (Oscar Pettiford), “Summertime” (George Gershwin) and “‘C’ Minor Blues” (Jamey Aebersold).
The Combo includes both AC students and faculty members. Personnel scheduled to perform are Morgan Robertson (Groveton), trumpet; Andrea Leaman (Crockett), trumpet; Sarah Cook (Lufkin), tenor sax; Christian Turbeville (Hudson), alto sax; Daniel Kiesel (Lufkin), bass; Garrett Newton (Hudson), guitar; Tyler Dover (Livingston), drum set; Aaron Mason (Huntington), drum set/auxiliary percussion; and AC music instructor Larry Greer, piano/director.
The AC Chamber Winds feature musicians from throughout the East Texas area. Scheduled performances include “Aztec Fire” (Jay Bocook), “Acclamations” (Ed Huckaby) and “Forge of Vulcan” (Michael Sweeney).
Chamber Winds performers are Rose Wilson (Diboll), flute; Megan Turrentine (Groveton), Bb clarinet; Rey Hernandez (Lufkin), Bb clarinet; Morgan Robertson (Groveton), trumpet; Andrea Leaman (Crockett), trumpet; Daniel Kiesel (Lufkin), trombone; Keodrick Young (Lufkin), trombone; Jimmy Battle (Lufkin), bass trombone, Director of Chamber Winds; Carl Wallace (Diboll), tuba/guest musician; Aaron Mason (Huntington), percussion; and Zack Foxworth (Warren), percussion.
For more information, contact Larry Greer at lgreer@angelina.edu.
