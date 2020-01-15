A San Augustine woman was flown to a Tyler hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident on state Highway 63, just east of FM 2743, Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
A 2000 Honda passenger car driven by Destiny Husband, 23, of Zavalla, was traveling westbound around 12:15 p.m. when highway construction worker Savannah Lee, 21, stepped into the westbound lane and was struck by the car, Hendry said. Lee was not engaged in directing traffic as the time of the collision.
Lee was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center before being flown to a Tyler hospital by medical helicopter, Hendry said.
Husband received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, according to Hendry.
No additional information was available Wednesday afternoon.
