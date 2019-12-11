Lufkin police charged a man who is accused of knocking out a Lufkin police officer at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin.
Officers Randy Stallard and Buddy Cross were called to the emergency room parking lot at CHI at 7:29 a.m. to find Adam Funston, 19, Lufkin spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said in a report. After 20 minutes of attempting to speak with the man the officers tried to detain him and Funston resisted, the report said.
Funston was able to push off the officers and hospital security but fell into Stallard, causing the officer to fall backward, hit his head and lose consciousness for a short period, according to Pebsworth. Stallard was then taken into the hospital for treatment.
He is being evaluated for a concussion but Pebsworth said he is: “alert, talking and in good spirits.”
Funston was taken into custody after being tased on charges of resisting arrest and assault of a public servant.
