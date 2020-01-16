The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found dead in a vehicle at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Steven Michael Paul, 30, was found dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff's Capt. Alton Lenderman. Game Wardens determined the cause of death was not a boating-related accident, so the sheriff's office is investigating the matter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation is still underway, Lenderman said. Detectives are putting together a timeline and speaking with those who last spoke with Paul to determine the details surrounding his death.
An autopsy has been ordered on his body, Lenderman said, adding that it will take a few days.
