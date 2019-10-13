Two men were flown to out-of-town hospitals in unknown conditions after an accident on Loop 287 that resulted in a truck veering off the road and and landing on vehicles at a car dealership, according to a press release from Lufkin police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The accident occurred around 1:22 p.m. when a Chevrolet Avalanche rear-ended a minivan before losing control and veering off the loop and into vehicles on the sale lot of Al Meyer Ford, the release states.
The passenger was ejected on impact, landing on a Cadillac on the sale lot, while the driver was found by officers in the back seat of the Chevy, according the release. They were not wearing their seat belts, the release states.
Lufkin police do not expect to be releasing the men’s names until Monday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.