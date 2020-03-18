The Lufkin City Council authorized city manager Keith Wright to take any personnel and operations measures necessary to conduct essential city services.
“We have not just entitled him to it, we have put (an end) date of June the second on that,” Mayor Bob Brown said. “He will just be the czar until then. At which time, we will revisit and hopefully this all will have passed and we will be back somewhere near normal.”
Wright assured the crowd who attended Tuesday’s meeting that the council will still have knowledge and some say in how the city is operating.
“We want the people of Lufkin to understand that we’ve got just as good of an arm around this as anyone,” Brown said. “We just want the city of Lufkin to thrive. Yes, there are some bruises on it right now. But it will come out whole, and it will come out better because it will have learned some lessons.”
Ward 4 councilman Mark Hicks voiced concerns over the impact on the local economy. He doesn’t want the city to be a reason why the rest of the city cannot move forward.
“My understanding of what’s going on here is that some changes are being made to the operations for the safety of our city employees which is obviously paramount,” Hicks said “We’ve got a fine team, here, of people and it’s the reason the city moves as smoothly as it does and things continue on.”
This was in response to Michael G. Parker’s earlier public comment in which he also voiced concern about the city’s impact on the local economy.
“The only thing I’m actually requesting that I’d like you to at least consider is that in some cases to me, in this country, they’ve done some things that have gone a bit too far,” he said. “My request is, if you do decide like some cities, to close city hall … I would like all services to be maintained. … To keep the economy going somewhat in the city of Lufkin.”
Parker is the director of a real estate agency, although he was not there to represent them Tuesday night. He was nervous about business being stymied because a city worker wouldn’t be there to do what was needed.
This was one of the many precautions the city takes amid growing concerns of COVID-19, coronavirus. The council also approved, on first reading, a budget amendment to allocate funds for overtime for the Lufkin Police and Fire Departments for future needs and to open up $50,000 for contingency spending as the city faces the virus.
The city has required all funds in the city budget to maintain a fund balance of 25%. This money was allocated this way in the event of an emergency, Wright said.
“Due to that fund balance we are able to handle any emergency financially,” Wright said. “We are very financially sound.”
They also announced that the city will reduce in-person interactions for city business and reduce special events.
“I just want to make a couple of statements,” Wright said. “The city is not closed. It is never closed. We are always here. Every service we have is available. We’re just limiting access to the city.”
Wright assured that all city utilities, workers and emergency services would continue to operate. There will be some adjustments to the way in which they operate, he said.
The city said that effective this morning, neither the Pitser Garrison Convention Center or The Pines Theater will conduct special events open to the public. The city is temporarily postponing public commission and advisory committee meetings.
The new recreation center and all off-site activities, co-ed softball for example, have been postponed. However, parks will remain open to the public.
Also effective this morning, all of Lufkin’s Municipal Court calendar of activities are temporarily postponed. Payments can be made online, though.
While city hall will remain open, the city is encouraging everyone who can to conduct their business over the phone or online.
In other business, the council also:
■ Authorized Wright to sell property at 125 N. First St. where the old city Parks and Recreation building was.
■ Approved an amendment to the ordinance regulating emergency medical service and private ambulance service inside city limits.
■ Approved all resolutions, proclamations, policies and plans required by the Texas Community Development Block Grant with the Texas Department of Agriculture relating to the reconstruction of Casper Street.
The city on second reading:
■ Approved a zone change for property at 504 Largent St. to “commercial.”
■ Approved a zone change for property at 2110 S. First St. to “commercial.”
■ Declared Ward 5 councilmember Rocky Thigpen as an unopposed candidate for the May 2 election and canceled the election for that office.
■ A budget amendment to purchase a fire engine for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ A budget amendment to complete drainage improvements throughout Ward 1.
