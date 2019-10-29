Lufkin Police arrested Billy Dyson, 25, of Lufkin on Tuesday following nearly two hours of negotiations.
Dyson was arrested on charges of assault family violence, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, LPD spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.
At 10 a.m. police were told about a man dragging a woman by her hair into a home on the 1400 block of Briarwood. The woman was in the yard and crying by the time officers arrived, Pebsworth said. Dyson barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out for another hour and 45 minutes.
After 17 minutes of negotiations he opened a front window, yelling at the officers, Pebsworth said. He then made a finger gun and held it to his head, pulling the trigger before walking out of view. Fifteen minutes later he came to the front door with a metal pipe in his hand, but still refused to leave the house.
A special response team deployed tear gas into the home and after the second canister was shot into a bedroom Dyson fled through a side window.
Police took him into custody around 11:50 a.m. He resisted arrest and banged his head against the back window after being placed in a police vehicle, Pebsworth said.
Searching the home, police found Dyson had barricaded himself in by putting furniture at the front door and by using beds he’d pulled apart to barricade the hallway.
As of Tuesday afternoon Dyson remains in Angelina County Jail with a $4,500 bond.
