The fast actions by a Lufkin police officer kept nearly two dozen stolen guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets, but investigators need help identifying the would-be gun dealer.
The officer was in the right place, and alert, at 2 a.m. Monday when he heard an alarm coming from the area of Timberland Drive and Chestnut Street. Within a minute of the alarm sounding, the officer was on scene at East Texas Pawn and chasing a burglar who was carrying a Ninja Turtles backpack filled with handguns.
The officer caught up with the burglar and recovered the guns but, after a struggle, the criminal escaped.
Someone knows the dirtbag and Crime Stoppers wants to pay them a reward for anonymously identifying him. At 639TIPS.com, you’ll find video of the burglary.
If you can identify the burglar, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime- solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
The entire Crime Stoppers process is handled without identifying the tipster, so no one will know who you are, but only the first, most accurate, crime-solving tip received can be rewarded. Wait too long to submit a tip and someone else might claim the reward.
