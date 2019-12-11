Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners have spent the past two-plus weeks on the road, including last week’s games at Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College.
They’ll finally get a final dose of home cooking before the holiday break with today’s game at Shands Gymnasium.
AC will host Coastal Bend Community College after splitting last week’s conference games against the Lady Rangers and the No. 3 Lady Cardinals. The Lady Roadrunners won an 81-80, double-overtime thriller Wednesday at Kilgore, with Tai Porchia converting a pair of free throws with .3 remaining in the second extra frame to lift AC to the win.
On Saturday, AC fell 81-59 to the third-ranked Lady Cards. Head coach Byron Coleman saw plenty of positives from his squad in both games.
“Our mindset’s good,” Coleman said. “We had a good week last week, but we just didn’t finish like we wanted. We won at Kilgore, a tough place to play, and we played a decent game (at Trinity Valley). We had some turnovers that helped them with a couple of spurts, but we know we can do better. The effort was there, the defense was solid and we shot the three well.
“We just want to come out on Wednesday and get the win and improve overall as a team.”
In their last game of the semester, the Lady Roadrunners (9-4, 1-1) will host CBCC’s Lady Cougars (1-10, 0-1), and Coleman said his women aren’t looking past Wednesday.
“They (CBCC) aren’t having a great of a year as I know they’d like, but they’re very well-coached, and this is Region XIV,” Coleman said. “We don’t take anyone in this league lightly.”
Game time today is 6 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium. Live streaming will be available at angelinaathletics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.