Jan. 11 was a “Service Saturday” with Angelina Beautiful/Clean and a new group that makes mats for the homeless from plastic bags. So, don’t throw them away anymore.
It was a great day for the ALA. Thousands of used greeting cards have been donated and hundreds have already been repurposed. A lot of time was spent sorting, cutting, trimming and matching envelopes. Because it was too late to send Valentine’s Day cards to our deployed troops, the concentration was put on St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. These cards are for them to use to send back home so they would have needed them by early January, but those boxes had already been sent out.
Next shipment was at the end of January and will have Easter and St. Patrick’s Day cards so they will have plenty of time. Save the date for the next Service Saturday on April 4. Hope to see you there.
The 2020 Bluebonnet Girls State Session will be June 14-20 at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Only the first 580 girls from around the state will be accepted.
First registration for ALA units opened Feb. 3. Registration closes on May 15. Girls State is a 51st mythical state where, for one week, the citizens of Girls State organize their own city, county and state governments. They choose their own officials in accordance with regular election procedures. They learn the duties of the various city, county and state offices. They introduce and debate their own bills in a legislature. Justice is administered by their own law enforcement agencies and courts.
In Girls State, the young citizens learn by doing. The entire program is nonpartisan and free from propaganda. The political parties are purely mythical for the sole purpose of letting the girls set up city, county and state governments using existing constitution and laws as guides. They are divided into two political parties, “National” and “Federal.”
For more information, go to girls-state.org, contact us at ala113@consolidated.net, or visit our Facebook page at ALA113LufkinTX.
There is also a similar Boys State program for young men.
Wreaths Across America was in December, so it’s over until December 2020 — wrong. Wreaths Across America is a year-round program. We want to thank all of you who sponsored a wreath during the “match” period from Dec. 14, 2019, to Jan. 15, 2020. This will go a long way to reach our goal.
For several years, we have guessed the number of veterans’ graves at Garden of Memories but late last year one of our ALA 113 members took it upon herself to walk the entire cemetery and record every veteran grave she could find. It took her several trips and many hours, but it’s done and now her handwritten notes are in a database. Current total: 999.
But we also know and have recorded several veterans that don’t have military markers. If you know of any, please let us know. Last year we thought we had enough for everyone at 753 wreaths received, but were short again. We found that several graves that had both a headstone and a footstone were getting two wreaths, and this was quickly corrected, but we were still short.
We plan to set a date in the spring for volunteers to come out and walk the cemetery again and help verify the list and make sure none were overlooked. None of our veterans should be forgotten.
The Post (Angelina American Legion Post No. 113) are our veterans and although the “Post” and the “Auxiliary” have different charters, we work together on many programs and projects. The Auxiliary is the spouses, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, daughters and granddaughters of the veterans (Post members).
It is with great sadness and disgust that so many instances of Stolen Valor have been reported in our area. Such a disappointing thing to have individuals claiming to be veterans but in reality, promoting themselves falsely and reaping benefits from organizations and tenderhearted people undeservedly. Our Post is diligent about vetting anyone who comes asking for help as a veteran, and if warranted, they go out of their way to be sure they get the help needed.
I recently got a call from a concerned citizen about a homeless guy that claimed to be a veteran. When I asked the location and was told, I had my doubts but did check it out anyway, and found that he was one that had never been in the military.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves. We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
