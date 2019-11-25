Two people are dead and several others were injured in a crash Saturday on U.S. Highway 190, about 4.5 miles east of Livingston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2009 Dodge pickup traveling west crossed over the center of the highway and struck the front left portion of an eastbound 2008 Nissan SUV, according to a release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
The Dodge spun off the roadway to the right and struck a 2016 Ford SUV that was stopped at the stop sign on Beech Creek Road after the initial collision. The Nissan rolled over and ejected the driver and a passenger.
Hendry’s release says the driver of the Nissan was 36-year-old Lional Kenebrew from Newton. Kenebrew and a 13-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. Three other passengers in the Nissan were transported to various hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the Dodge was 18-year-old Jay Myers from Colmesneil. He was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford was 28-year-old Zachary Riley from Livingston. Riley and three passengers were treated at the scene and released, according to the DPS release.
Hendry said the crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
