Cynthia Trowbridge was honored as Program Director of the Year at the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 19. With Trowbridge, from the left, are: Roy Boldon, Nacogdoches City Councilman and DETCOG vice president; Allison Harbison, Shelby County Judge and DETCOG Secretary; Daphne Session, Houston County attorney and DETCOG’s immediate past president; and Trowbridge.