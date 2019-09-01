Labor Day marks the official end of summer.
Although the calendar might mark the end of summer a few weeks away, the first Monday of September marks the turning point in the mindset for most.
The first Monday marks the end of most vacations, the end of heat spells (that was before climate change set in), the official beginning of school and the “all clear” signals for politicians who are seeking election and re-election in the 2020 campaigns.
Let us raise our hats to the working men and women of this country.
A few years ago, one could not imagine workers being displaced due to climate change, foreign exportation of their jobs and computers.
The day is slipping away when a young person who may have dropped out of high school or just barely got a college education could expect to earn the minimum wage and barely support their families.
The American worker may not be vanishing, but they are surely trading in their overalls for khaki pants and a blue button-down collar shirt. The lunch pails that have carried various lunches have been traded in for sushi and smoothies.
Labor Day is more than a day off work, a picnic in the backyard and hanging out with neighbors.
Let us remember how workers were treated long ago. If it were not for our unions, we might still be making $1.25 per hour. Let us celebrate the unions that worked hard to get American workers safe working environments, good health insurance and praise God — the 40-hour work week.
There are those who believe unions have ruined our workforce, but if you are honest with yourself, unions have helped build the American middle class. As go the unions, so goes the American middle class.
On Monday, give a toast to the laborers of America. Give a toast to the person who arises at 5:30 a.m. every day and heads out no matter the weather to put food on our table, clothes on our backs and the glitter on the American dream.
Laborers of America, we salute you, the makers of the American dream!
