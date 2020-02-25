I like learning. I’m what most would call a perennial student. I learned to read at the age of 3. Really read. I taught myself to write not long after. As long as I can remember, I’ve just wanted to know and understand things. A life without learning is difficult for me to imagine — it’s a life I don’t want to imagine. I can say, I am happy to be living in a time where learning and education are accessible. A person can learn pretty much what they want, if they have the desire, motivation, passion and persistence. I put a lot of effort into learning.
Each year I try to learn something different. My life pursuits develop me individually as a person, but they also help me in my professional and civil pursuits, as well.
I’ve tried to instill the importance of being a lifelong learner into my children. They’ve watched me as I’ve learned to garden over the years. They’ve seen the sun rise and set on me learning to program. They’ve experienced the thrill and the agony as I mastered graphic design.
Olivia was away at college in College Station when I learned how to paint. But Aaron was here, and he traveled the road to learning to paint along with me. He likes to paint. He always had, so getting him to learn the principles and go through the studies with discipline was not difficult. We had so much fun. We are not master painters, yet. But, one day, we may be. But, today, we are artists.
Now, Aaron and I are learning to draw at a professional level. Aaron took art classes in middle school and high school. So, he’s had more formal training in art than I. I’m basically self-taught — my primary preferred way of learning something new. I like learning independently.
As an experienced certified teacher, I do understand that much of learning is social and is best learned in a social or communal context. However, that doesn’t work best for all people depending on the subject matter, the individual learning style, and the entire context of learning.
Also, at some point, in certain disciplines, to improve, a teacher or mentor is required.
I rely a lot on books. So, am I truly self-taught? Someone wrote those books, put their knowledge, understanding and wisdom in the pages for me to mine the gold and diamonds. Yes. I will say I am self-taught. Books can only take you so far. You can get a start from a book. But mastery is a different level altogether. Reading all the books in the world, in all the languages of the world on a subject, won’t get you mastery.
Mastery is a pursuit. Mastery comes from within. It comes from internalizing knowledge. It comes with handling information and becoming intimate with the nuances of a subject matter, skill or process.
My soul and spirit have always pursued mastery and excellence, even when I did not understand the concepts. Mastery, a deep, comprehensive knowledge, understanding and application of a subject, skill or process, is not easy when you live in a world that holds limiting beliefs of any kind. It’s especially difficult when surrounded by people and power structures that communicate in a multitude of ways that you can’t do something, be something or something is not available to you for whatever reason.
I’ve learned when it comes to any pursuit, private, personal, civic, life, etc., you can’t allow the limiting beliefs of others to keep you from what you truly desire to do. The same is true of life mastery. Your life is your responsibility. As with mastery in anything, life mastery is a personal responsibility — a personal commitment. It requires learning — a deep learning, a daily practice. A practice at a high level and high standards.
