A Livingston man died in a one-vehicle crash in Polk County on Friday, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the vehicle, Cory New, 42, was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The crash occurred on FM 3277, about seven miles west of Livingston, at about 3:30 p.m., a DPS release states. New’s 2006 Nissan pickup traveling west at an unsafe speed drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.