The Lufkin Police Department is looking for help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Paul Weisinger, 70, of Lufkin, was last seen walking away from the Lufkin Walmart parking lot after refusing to get in a vehicle outside the store with his family, LPD spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said. His family told police that he seemed confused at the time, she said.
Weisinger was last seen wearing a light blue or brown plaid jacket and blue jeans. He is 5’9” and described as being of medium build.
The Department asks that anyone who sees him contact them at 936-633-0356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.