The Angelina Arts Alliance will host a sneak peek party at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Pines Theater to unveil the 2020 Pines Presents Series.
Space is limited, RSVP to hold your spot. Contact Kristie Bailey at kbailey@angelina.edu, or call 633-5454.
Complimentary wine, cheese and other beverages will be available.
The new season begins in January 2020, an will feature eight artists that embody the theme ‘‘Where Music United Us All.’’
The 2020 season also will feature a new ticket structure, where ticket prices will be generally lower and will vary from show to show.
The 2019 season continues at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, when the Hot Club of Cowtown visits Lufkin.
This Western swing-gypsy jazz trio has traveled the world bringing their own brand of magical chemistry to audiences far and wide with their unique twist on traditional tunes and western swing.
