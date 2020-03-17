Angelina College head men’s basketball coach Nick Wade has earned the Region XIV South Zone Coach of the Year award for the second consecutive season.
The second-year head coach in 2019-20 led the Roadrunners to qualifying for the national tournament after winning the Conference Tournament Championship in Shreveport, Louisiana. AC finished the season with a 24-9 record after posting an 18-14 mark in 2018-19.
As big as the Coach of the Year award is for any coach, Wade said it pales in comparison to his team’s overall accomplishments.
“To be honest, this is testament to my staff, coach Zac (Kircher) and the guys working so hard,” Wade said. “But I’d much rather see the excitement on the boys’ faces as they got to cut down the nets than to receive any personal award.
“I appreciate my colleagues for recognizing our team’s achievements this year, and I think that’s a big reason for this award.”
The ’Runners this past season opened the year with five losses in their first six games. Wade and Kircher continued to preach a message of “Keep your eyes on the big picture.” The approach obviously paid off, with AC reeling off a 12-game winning streak later in the year.
“Our guys had a mission all year,” Wade said. “We talked about it, we worked toward it and we accomplished it. They deserve every accolade they received.”
Wade also credited the people outside the team roster for their constant support — especially his wife Allison.
“My support system is phenomenal,” Wade said. “You never really get to see what the coaches’ wives do. Allison made many meals, brought me things when I needed them and was always there for support. Any time the boys were sick, she was ripping and running to see what she could do to help. She’s definitely the unsung hero.
“Everyone around our athletic department, from the athletic director to the president and everyone else, did everything possible to help make me successful. What we accomplished this year is a testament to everything all those people put into this.”
For Wade, the season’s accomplishments will have a lasting impact on both the program and his players.
“They’re a ‘forever’ team now here at Angelina College,” Wade said. “They’ll always be able to come back and see their banner hanging in the rafters, and I will forever chase that feeling. It’s remarkable to do, and I’ve thought about it for years, but there’s no one else I’d rather share the success with than those guys in our locker room this year.
“It’s special, it’s a blessing, and it shows how hard everyone in our program worked for this.”
