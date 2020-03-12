In the interest of safety, Stephen F. Austin State University is extending its spring break and then going online-only for several weeks.
In a statement released by SFA Thursday afternoon, the Nacogdoches university noted that there have been no confirmed cases at SFA, but that several have been confirmed in Texas — East Texas included. Currently, the university is on spring break.
In response to the CDC’s recommendations for social distancing, SFA’s spring break will be extended through March 17 for students. On March 18, classes will resume in online-only or other distance-education formats until April 6.
Staff will report as normal on March 16 unless told otherwise.
Students are asked to stay off-campus until in-person classes resume. Athletes will receive additional information from the school’s athletic department and their coaches. The NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball championships Thursday afternoon.
“Our current plan is to begin in-person instruction again on Monday, April 6,” SFA’s release states. “We will closely monitor this dynamic situation and could possibly extend further the date for resuming in-person classes. Students will receive information from their respective colleges and faculty with details regarding how course work will be conducted.
“All on-campus events scheduled through April 5 will be canceled or postponed. Event planners will be contacted by the reservation specialist starting on Monday, March 16.”
The university will have limited food service operations at the East College Dining Hall "for students whose presence on campus is necessary."
SFA’s Easter break will be canceled to catch up on lost time. Additionally, all university-sponsored student and employee travel scheduled from March 16 to April 1 will be canceled unless approved by administrators.
May commencement exercises are expected to continue as scheduled at this time.
“These plans are evolving, and we wanted to inform our community as quickly as possible to enable you to begin making your own arrangements,” SFA’s release states. “We realize you may have questions that are not addressed here. Please know that our team is working diligently to accommodate this transition for our campus, and we will provide additional information as soon as possible.
“Finally, we ask that you try to understand how difficult it is to make these decisions and request your patience as we seek to make the best decisions possible to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe, to do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to continue the university’s mission to provide excellence in higher education.”
SFA will also be maintaining a special call center for questions through Sunday. The call center can be reached at 936-468-3401 and it is open until 7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.