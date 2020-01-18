A 16-year-old male is in a Houston hospital after being shot in the abdomen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from Lufkin Police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
The department received a call from the victim, who said he had been shot in front of the Texas Forestry Museum on Atkinson Drive, early Saturday, Pebsworth said. The teen said he didn’t know the suspects, who reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived in a light-colored car on Atkinson headed toward Timberland Drive.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and stabilized before being transported to Houston.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they with to remain anonymous at 639-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.