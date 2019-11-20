Mountains of collected canned goods, children singing “Super Turkey” in the hallways and teachers coordinating feast days to replicate the first Thanksgiving assure us Nov. 28 is near.
Upper school students are focused on service projects. Weekly Scripture topics reflect thankfulness for all God has provided and the importance of gratitude in our lives. Leaves are finally changing color, and there is a promise of winter in the air. Thanksgiving Day will be here soon.
In the words of Henry Van Dyke, esteemed author, “Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling.” This is the time of year when gratitude and thankfulness are most in our hearts and minds.
At St. Cyprian’s, we are thankful for our teachers and the passion for teaching that drew them to our classrooms. I can assure you, everyone in this institution has a heart to serve. They have a personal purpose to use their gifts as educators to shape the lives of children academically and spiritually, helping ensure happy and successful futures.
Families in our community who have a St. Cyprian’s connection usually have a favorite story about the school. Whether they relate class trip escapades and presidential sightings or bake sales and never-ending chicken spaghetti, there is always a happy ending and a smile that follows. We are blessed to have families past and present who are partners in the education of their children.
Our students, both former and current, love their school. As we welcome graduating seniors back at the end of the school year to be honored with a luncheon, they seek out their previous teachers and reunite as if time had not moved on. In relating what contributed to their academic success, the school is often cited. It is always evident this school touches lives.
It is not unusual to have former students in town to visit family or on a business trip stop by just to walk the hallways and peek into their former classrooms. It is always affirming to listen as they reflect on their school experiences and how it made a difference in their lives.
Individuals have supported St. Cyprian’s since 1955 with their gifts, time and prayers. We have grown from a small home preschool formed by mothers seeking to give their children a solid start on their education journey to the fulfillment of a vision held by the Rev. John Caskey. As the new rector for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Caskey believed families should have the opportunity to educate their children in a Christian setting with small classes and outstanding learning experiences. His dream is our reality.
There are no words to describe the depth of appreciation for those who have believed in our mission in the past and those who continue to recognize the important role St. Cyprian’s school plays in our community.
John F. Kennedy said it best: “We must take time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”
From all of us at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, we extend our gratitude and thankfulness for each of you who are part of our school’s life and history. We wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving.
