The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce celebrated 2019’s new investors at the Annual New Investor First Friday luncheon.
“As businesses, you count on the Chamber of Commerce,” Chamber President/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. “You count on us to be a voice of your business. Whether that’s a local voice that just needs to be heard here in Lufkin, whether that’s a voice that needs to be heard in Austin or even a voice that needs to go all the way to Washington, D.C., we want you to know that you can count on us.”
More than 70 new chamber investors were brought into the Chamber in the last year, she said. Those businesses range from established corporations like Aflac to Sno-Bros, a snow cone business created by two high school students and a recent graduate.
Graduate Zachary Castillo and seniors Taylor Castillo and Caleb Hay first opened their business in June and were Chamber investors by the start of July, they said. They serve gourmet snow cones with fresh fruit, ice cream and whipped cream on top — it’s more than your average snow cone, Zachary Castillo said.
“It’s a product that puts smiles on people’s faces and we’re really proud of it,” he said.
“We thought it would be a really good thing (to join the Chamber) to be a part of the community and also have the backing of these other businesses, we also thought it would be good publicity to get our name out there,” Hay said.
Many of the new investors showcasing their businesses at the luncheon shared that sentiment.
Premiere Pediatric Therapy has been in Lufkin for about two years and became an investor with the Chamber around October of 2018, Cheyenne Garcia, the business’ Lufkin recruiter said. They offer in-home pediatric services for infants to 21 year olds across the state, she said.
“Our owner owns a couple other businesses and they are all part of the Chamber,” she said. “But for Premiere, since we started off in Houston, it was important to be a part of the Chamber so other people would know about us.”
