The Angelina Arts Alliance unveil its new season of performing arts at The Pines Theater with a Sneak Peek Party at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the historic downtown theater.
The party will reveal the eight performances set to begin in January 2020. The party is open to the public, but reservations are encouraged because space is limited.
Complementary refreshments, including wine and cheese, will be provided, and several drawings will be held.
Now under the leadership and direction of the Angelina Arts Alliance, the 2020 Pines Presents Series will contain eight high-quality performances specifically selected to appeal to a broader and more diverse audience in terms of age and background. The public also will see lower ticket prices and varying ticket prices, according to the artist.
“We are very excited to share a brand new season of performing arts and entertainment at the beautiful Pines Theater,’’ Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said.
‘‘Each and every show in the 2020 Pines Presents Series represents the best in touring entertainment, with artists that will appeal to more people in our region. There is literally something for everyone in the next season and with lower ticket prices, we are making it easier for more people to enjoy live music, making Lufkin a greater cultural destination in East Texas.’’
The arts alliance held two public forums seeking input from the community regarding programs at The Pines Theater earlier this year. Those comments and feedback, along with the mission of the Angelina Arts Alliance, were the driving force behind the selection of the programs for the 2020 Pines Presents Series.
As always, the public can expect the same commitment to quality and diversity of performances for every Pines Presents Series performance, according to Allen.
Existing season subscribers will be able to renew their seats from Oct. 1-15. New season subscribers can secure discounted seats from Oct. 16-31. All single tickets go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Nov. 4.
Season Subscribers enjoy a 15% discount. Patrons who purchase tickets to three or more shows at one time will receive 10% off the total.
For more information, contact the Angelina Arts Alliance box office at the Temple Theater at 633-5454, or visit thepineslufkin.com or angelinaarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.