2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year, even if you are tired of the political commercials and the mean spiritedness you see on TV, digital media and readings.
However, there are two things this year we must give our attention.
First is the census. My first encounter with the census was about 40 years ago in Brooklyn, New York. Although I was employed by the Department of Commerce, I did not really comprehend the full impact of the process. The census occurs every 10 years. From the counting of the number of people who reside within the boundaries, so much is decided.
All the census does is count people. They do not count dogs or cats, horses or pigs or fence rows. People are counted, and from those records many, many things happen.
From this counting, cities and towns are allocated money from the federal coffers based on the count, the number of people the enumerators (the counters) find.
Funding for infrastructure and allocated federal dollars for schools is determined, and information needed by researchers and grant writers can be found within the data gathered.
So, when you received the charge to complete your census document, please do so. The short time it will take to complete the information will be so beneficial to your community. This year you can even complete the information online.
None of the information given will be shared by any other agency of the government.
Second, please go vote. You do not have to get a purple thumb to prove you have voted. All you have to do is show two forms of ID, march over to the booth and make your mark next to the candidate of your choice.
This year you must vote for each candidate. You cannot vote a straight-party ticket, but that will be more challenging for the November voting.
Every year I say the same thing, “Your ancestors died so that you would have this right to vote.” I have lived in countries where if you vote, you would be taking your life into your hands.
While I do believe requiring the vote for each candidate could be viewed as voter suppression, prove that wrong and go vote. Tie up the line if it takes you all day and vote for the person you want. If you do not vote, you have no right to complain.
All of us are standing on the shoulders of our ancestors no matter your ethnicity, race or gender. Make those old people proud. Vote!
