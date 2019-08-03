NACOGDOCHES — An early wake-up call did nothing to stifle the excitement and enthusiasm of the SFA coaches and players as the ’Jacks hit the practice fields behind the SFA athletics field house for the first day of 2019 preseason camp Friday morning.
Though dynamic warm-ups did not begin until 7:30 a.m., multiple players were on the field much earlier preparing for year one under the direction of head coach Colby Carthel and his staff. Following the initial warm-up period, the ’Jacks split up into position groups in order to work on individual and one-on-one skills.
From there, the focus shifted to a pair of special teams run through sessions which were sandwiched around various offensive and defensive skills drills. The final portion of Friday’s two-and-a-half hour session saw the squad unite for seven-on-seven drills and game simulated action. Upon the conclusion of day one, Carthel addressed the ’Jacks and set the tone for the remainder of camp.
Once the inaugural fall camp session of the Carthel era was in the books, SFA’s head man visited with assembled media to give a brief recap of day one.
Following Saturday morning’s practice, SFA will suit up in either shells or full pads for the remainder of preseason camp. The remaining 19 dates of the ‘Jacks’ preseason camp schedule are as follows.
Saturday, Aug. 3/7:30-10 a.m./Helmets
Sunday, Aug. 4/6:30-9 p.m./Shells
Tuesday, Aug. 6/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Wednesday, Aug. 7/7:30-10 a.m./Full pads
Thursday, Aug. 8/7:30-9:30 a.m./Shells
Friday, Aug. 9/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Saturday, Aug. 10/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Scrimmage #1/Sunday, Aug. 11/6:30-9 p.m./Full pads
Tuesday, Aug. 13/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Wednesday, Aug. 14/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Thursday, Aug. 15/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Friday, Aug. 16/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Saturday, Aug. 17/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Scrimmage #2/Sunday, Aug. 18/6:30-9 p.m./Full pads
Tuesday, Aug. 20/7:30-9:30 a.m./Helmets
Wednesday, Aug. 21/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Thursday, Aug. 22/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Friday, Aug. 23/7:30-10 a.m./Shells
Saturday, Aug. 24/7:30-9:30 a.m./Shells
All practice times are subject to change dependent on weather conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.