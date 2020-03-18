One of my goals as your county judge is to make sure that the citizens of Angelina County have a voice in their county government with access to any information or records that they may need.
One of the first things was to bring back the public forum in the commissioners’ court. This allows our citizens to address any item on the court agenda that is being voted on that day. For county residents who cannot make it to our commissioners’ court, we offer live streaming real-time video for anyone to watch as the court is in session. If they cannot watch the live stream, then they can pull it up later as we archive our court meetings.
Our county website offers much transparency as well. The financial information for our county is there for anyone to view. As an example: recent audit reports, utility reports, investment reports, treasurer reports (all going back several years), current operating budget (prior year’s history), tax rate history and general fund information is all available.
You also can research criminal case records, civil, family and probate case records, as well as look up upcoming events on the court calendar. Our jail roster is also displayed, complete with booking dates, etc. We also have included interesting links on our website for our park system, county airport, emergency management and commissioners’ court.
The Angelina County Historical Commission has a link with a fantastic history lesson about our wonderful county at the bottom of the website. The Angelina County Tax Office has a great addition to the website by having all personnel listed, as well as a fact sheet about frequently asked questions on property taxes and auto registrations.
In addition to all of this on our website, there is also a complete map of our region that allows the user to overlay all of the precinct lines, city limits and city ward lines for our entire county and our city.
You need to be assured that I, as your county judge along with our emergency management team, are monitoring the coronavirus situation hourly. We have input from our federal, state and local partners, and are in communication with them throughout the day. As the need arises to take drastic measures to protect our citizens, those steps will be taken; however, until that time arises, we are asking that our citizens use good hygiene by washing your hands frequently and try to keep from touching your face as recommended by the CDC.
Should you feel sick, please see a physician for testing and stay at home. By using common sense, we can overcome this pandemic.
All in all, Angelina County proudly serves the public, and we strive in to be as transparent as humanly possible for our citizens.
