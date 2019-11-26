A homeless woman was killed around midnight Monday in an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Frank Avenue and Loop 287.
A driver in the inside lane stopped to allow the woman pushing a buggy to cross the intersection while the light was green, and another driver, Matthew Battise, 26, was crossing in the outside lane and did not see the woman crossing because "his view of her was obstructed by the stopped vehicle," a press release from Lufkin Police Department states.
The woman was taken to CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial in Lufkin where she died.
"Though I can't release her name, I do want to let the public know that the victim is not 'Miss Winona,' the little lady frequently seen in the area with a small dog," public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth said.
Pebsworth said her identity will be released once they have been able to notify her next of kin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.