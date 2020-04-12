The board of directors and staff of The Mosaic Center want to express our sincere gratitude to the community and all our volunteers. We feel honored and blessed to say “Thank You” for all you have done to support our local mission.
Through much prayer we decided not to reschedule our Hearts for Hope dinner and auction for this year. We are confident in the Lord’s provision for The Mosaic Center and his faithfulness moving forward as we continue to serve the women in Angelina County who need our services.
We do want to take this opportunity to celebrate an important portion of our Hearts for Hope event that we were able to complete: our raffle.
We held our raffle drawing via Facebook Live on March 24 from The Mosaic Center. Ashley Bratton, board president, and Linda Daniel, a longstanding board member, came together to host the drawing. Prize winners were Kenneth Morgan for the $500 Brookshire Brothers Gift Card sponsored by VeraBank, Melody Williams won the Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Google Nest Hub sponsored by Oncor Electric Delivery, and Doug Thompson received the $500 Sam’s Club Gift Card sponsored by Commercial Bank of Texas.
Congratulations to our winners and thank you again to our generous sponsors. And a huge “Thank You” to all our wonderful volunteers and supporters who have been a part of Hearts for Hope 2020. #YOURPIECEMATTERS
We look forward to finding new ways to celebrate with you this year as The Mosaic Center commemorates 15 years of active ministry. We firmly believe “what God has planned for people who love him is more than eyes have seen or ears have heard. It has never even entered our minds.” (1 Cor. 2:9)
Be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates on what’s going on at The Mosaic Center: facebook.com/themosaiccenter.
If you would like to make a donation at this time to The Mosaic Center, you can do so in several ways. Please:
■ Make checks payable to The Mosaic Center, PO Box 154225, Lufkin, TX 75915
■ Call our center at 639-5068
■ Donate using Paypal or Credit Card online at mosaiccenter.org/donate
