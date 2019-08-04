In a few days the yellow buses will be rolling. Lunch boxes will be filled. Teachers will roll out of bed at 6 a.m. ready to greet American children of all ages. We are headed back to the classrooms, track fields and talkative young people.
There are some parents who will be nervous because their babies, for the first time, will be out of their sight for more than five minutes. There are others, however, who say, “Praise God, I didn’t think I could make it another day.”
What a privilege we have here in this land of what might be said to be “the land of opportunity.”
But, with our new backpack, our new shoes and our new friends, please do not forget as you send your loved ones out the door, to remember the young ones who have been separated from their loved ones on our southern borders. Yes, they may have searched for a new life, new opportunity and a new possibility of making a better life for themselves and their children and violated a law.
You cannot be so heartless to say it is OK to make children have to stand up and sleep because there are too many others in your cage. Don’t let your vindictiveness roar so loudly that you cannot hear the cries of children who are dirty, hungry and scared.
These are conditions that will impact and shape the lives of these children forever. This is not fake news, these are facts.
There are people making millions of dollars on the backs of these poor people who just want a better life. It is reported that “our” government pays more than $700 per person for the private detention centers on the borders. These people are getting rich on the backs of the poor.
Finally, put yourself in the place of the detained along our borders. Yes, we have laws here in America. Yes, the rule of law must reign, but it is not just the laws as impact immigrants.
As your little Nancy, little Bubba or Hakeem leaves for school for the first time this week, don’t forget the children who are alone in a foreign country, hungry and as young as 8 years old taking up the role of caregiver because there is no adult who cares.
The first day of school does not come for every child in America. Give your loved one an extra hug as they head “back to school,” but remember the babies in the cages.
